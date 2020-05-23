PHOTOS: Khloe Kardashian ditches her blond locks for brown hair; Fans barely recognise her

Khloe Kardashian got a quarantine makeover and ditched her blond locks for brown hair. Check out fans' reactions.

Khloe Kardashian has joined the long list of celebrities who have given themselves hair makeovers during the Coronavirus lockdown and her fans can hardly recognise her. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star debuted a brand new look in her latest Instagram post. The 35-year-old television personality is no longer blond. She posted a series of pictures flaunting her sun-kissed skin and brand brown locks. Reacting to the photos, the fans also noted that she looked noticeably slimmer.

Her fans and followers flooded Khloe’s comment section and reviewed her quarantine transformation. Khloe is followed by 111 million people on Instagram. “location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn,” she wrote in the caption. Not just her fans, but her ex-boyfriend and father of True, Tristan Thompson, commented, "Baddie P.S I’m all for the caption. Khloe and Tristan have been in quarantine together and are parents to their two-year-old daughter. Khloe mother Kris Jenner (64), also left a comment. “My GORGEOUS GIRL!!!!!!!!! WOW!!!'

Check out the post here:

Noting that she looks very different in the photos, a fan wrote, “Didn’t even know this was khloe. I didn't recognise you...your face looks totally different?" and simply: "That’s not you mate". “So is everyone just gonna ignore the fact that she switched faces,” another fan wrote. “This isn’t your face. What’s wrong with you? What issues do you have to actually change your appearance this much? Michael jackson syndrome,” another Insta user commented. Some also accused Khloe of using too much photoshop. “Girl i dont know if you noticed but ur eyes aren’t even lined up. Get you a new photo editor asap,” a user wrote.

