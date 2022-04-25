PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend Mark Twain Prize 2022 ceremony

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted attending an event together. After The Kardashians premiere, the couple stepped out together for an even special event as they enjoyed a date night at the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour 2022 ceremony. The event was held at The Kennedy Center on Sunday, April 24 evening in Washington, DC.

At the event, Kim and Pete went colour coordinated as both were seen sporting black outfits. The couple was clicked seated in the audience while attending the ceremony. Kardashian was seen wearing a sparkling black gown and had her hair pulled back for the chic look, while Davidson donned a classic black. The pair sat together during the event and it happened to be the first major awards event the couple has attended together.

The couple is yet to make their romance red carpet official. While Pete attended Kim's The Kardashians premiere previously, he did not pose together with her on the red carpet. Fans have been wondering if the couple will make a splash by attending the upcoming Met Gala together.

Check out Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's photos here:

Kim and Pete began dating in October last year. The couple hung out after meeting each other on the set of Saturday Night Live where Kim made her hosting debut in 2021. After admitting their ongoing romance, Kardashian has spoken about her relationship with Davidson and has maintained that she's at her happiest at the moment. Kim also made her new relationship on Instagram official as she posted a loved up photo of the two on the platform.

