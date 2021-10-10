PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian attends SNL afterparty in an all pink catsuit with Kris, Khloé & Scott Disick

After Kim Kardashian's successful hosting debut at Saturday Night Live, the television star, along with some of her friends and family members were spotted attending a star-studded afterparty. The guests in question included Kim herself, along with her mother Kris Jenner, sister Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick.

Her bright pink afterparty look, where she donned a skintight spandex catsuit and matching ruffled cloak didn't fail to grab eyeballs. With Saturday Night Live being her first-ever hosting gig, Kim received many positive comments from family members, friends and fans. It was previously reported that the star was preparing hard for her SNL debut, and her comedy seems to have been appreciated by all. For the unversed, Kim's SNL skit comprised her roasting estranged husband Kanye West, poking fun at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's PDA, sharing some PDA-filled moments herself with Pete Davidson, her epic Bachelorette spoof, and the People's Kourt sketch where Kris Jenner sued sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

After all that hard work, it seems like Kim and the others have also taken to partying hard at the afterparty. Khloé Kardashian was spotted in a red minidress as she walked arm in arm with Scott Disick who attended the afterparty in a casual jacket. Kim's first SNL gig also included Jesse Williams, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Lala Anthony, Blake Griffin, SNL‘s Lorne Michaels, Gayle King, Amy Schumer, Aidy Bryant, Tyler Cameron, Lindsay Shookus and Scott Disick.

Take a look at the afterparty snaps:

Did you like Kim Kardashian's SNL gig? Share your thoughts about the show in the comments below.

