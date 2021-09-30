PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian, North West & Penelope Disick show off their matching face tattoos

Kim Kardashian can definitely be termed as the cool aunt of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The beauty mogul, 40, has recently shared some adorable yet rocking photos of herself with her daughter North West and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick where the trio seem to be flaunting their matching face tattoos.

Taking to Instagram, the KUWTK alum shared two adorable snaps with her daughter and Kourtney's daughter as they were trying out some matching face tattoos. The kids seemed to be having great fun with Kim. Kim's face tattoos comprise a bumblebee, mandala and broken heart face, while North has "wanderlust" waves, diamond, sun, butterfly, and smiley face, and "good vibes" in cursive. Penelope rocked a cursive tattoo and herself and an anchor cheek tattoo. "TATS," Kim captioned the pictures.

Take a look at Kim's post:

Previously, during Kanye West's Donda listening party, North rocked face tattoos and Kim had also shared that North's fashion sense has been that of a "goth" girl. "North is like goth—she's into Hot Topic," Kim revealed, during her appearance in The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath," she added. The mother-daughter duo has also been together in some of Kim's Instagram stories related to her children.

Sometime back, North also took the internet by storm when she hilariously called out her mother Kim Kardashian for having a different voice while she greets her fans on social media. She adorably impersonated her mother, and Kim put that in one of her Instagram stories.

