PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson make their red carpet debut at 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are now red carpet official. The couple made their debut as a couple on the red carpet in a stunning appearance as they posed together at the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday night. The duo also indulged in some cute red carpet PDA as they posed together flaunting their happy smiles.

While Kim dazzled on the red carpet in a shimmery silver gown, Pete turned up in a classic black suit with a white shirt and also wore black shades while posing for snaps on the red carpet. The couple who began dating in November after interacting with each other during Kardashian's Saturday Night Live hosting debut have already made their romance Instagram official. Davidson and Kardashian were clicked holding hands as they arrived on the red carpet.

Check out Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's photos here:

Even as Davidson was previously seen attending The Kardashians premiere along with Kim which took place a few weeks ago, the duo had not walked the red carpet together for the event. Considering their debut appearance together at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, fans are now wondering if Kim and Pete are all set to take Met Gala by storm next.

President Joe Biden is expected to attend the White House Correspondents Dinner, which will be hosted by Daily Show host, Trevor Noah. Recently, Kardashian had also joined Davidson at the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony where Pete's close friend Jon Stewart was honoured this year.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian drops new photos with beau Pete Davidson from The Kardashians premiere