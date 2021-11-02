PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian, Ryan Reynolds, Lil Nas X and more arrive in style at WSJ Innovator Awards

Kim Kardashian Ryan Reynolds
Celebs attend WSJ Innovator Awards 2021.
It was a star-studded evening in New York as Ryan Reynolds, Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Lil Nas X and more attended the WSJ Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Monday, November 1. The ceremony honoured visionaries across fashion, art, entertainment for their groundbreaking contributions in first in-person event since the pandemic. 

Kim Kardashian turned heads in her stunning avatar as the SKIMS founder turned up wearing a dark brown leather dress. Kardashian was among the honourees for the evening. Also seen on the red carpet looking his best was Ryan Reynolds who donned a three-piece suit for the event.  Among other celebs who were also honoured at the event included Lil Nas X. The 22-year-old singer turned up looking his absolute best as he wore an outfit by Thom Browne.

While accepting an award at the event, Ryan Reynolds spoke about where he finds inspiration to innovate and said, "Storytelling is a huge part of innovation for me", via ET. 

Check out photos from the event here:

Kim Kardashian WSJ Innovator Awards

Ryan Reynolds WSJ Innovator Awards

WSJ Innovator Awards 2021

WSJ Innovator Awards

Meadow Walker WSJ Innovator Awards

Demi Moore WSJ Innovator Awards

Also seen walking the red carpet for the first time since her wedding was late actor Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker who recently tied the knot with boyfriend Louis Thornton. Meadow was seen looking gorgeous in a bright red off-shoulderJason Wu cocktail dress at the event. Walker's wedding photos recently went viral after F9 star Vin Diesel was seen walking her down the aisle at her romantic wedding ceremony. 

Among other celebrities who also walked the red carpet in style at the WSJ Innovator awards included Demi Moore, Emily Ratajkowski, Karlie Kloss, Lewis Hamilton and more.

Credits: Getty Images


