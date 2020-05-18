PHOTOS: The King: Eternal Monarch actress Kim Go Eun goofs around with co stars but where is Lee Min Ho?

The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Go Eun shares pictures from the sets of the SBS drama. Lee Min Ho is MIA.

The King: Eternal Monarch has been struggling with ratings in South Korea but that isn't bringing Kim Go Eun's spirits down. The actress, who plays detective Jung Tae Eul on the series, has been sharing some heartwarming moments from the series. Today, Go Eun took to Instagram and shared three photos from the sets. In the candid photos from the sets, the gorgeous star appears to have a good time with his co-stars. The photos have been shot amid takes from the police station.

Go Eun sports a blazer over a white blouse. She completed her semi-formal look with a pair of light blue denim pants. The three photos see the actress goofing around and sharing a laugh with her colleagues. While the pictures bring a smile on our faces, we miss seeing Lee Min Ho in the frame. The actor was probably (just guessing) busy buying a coffee from the coffee machine his friend Lee Jung Jea sent on the sets of the show.

Check out Go Eun's photos below:

As for those wondering what the coffee machine reference was, Jung Jea sent the coffee machine as a gift to Min Ho on the sets of The King: Eternal Monarch. Read all about it here: Lee Min Ho receives a sweet gift from Lee Jung Jae on the sets of The King: Eternal Monarch; See Pics

As for the show, the SBS drama has aired ten episodes to date. Although it has a good viewership on the international front, the show struggles to keep up with The World of the Married in South Korea. Read all about it here: The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 10: Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun's split catapult ratings; World of the Married rules

