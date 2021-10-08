PHOTOS: Kristen Stewart, Jack Farthing and more walk the red carpet at Spencer UK premiere

Kristen Stewart along with the cast of Spencer have arrived on the red carpet at the Spencer premiere at The Royal Festival Hall at the BFI London Film Festival on Thursday (October 7) in London, England. Other cast members seen at the red carpet were Jack Farthing who plays Prince Charles, Elizabeth Berrington who plays Princess Anne, Jack Nielen who plays Prince William, Freddie Spry who plays Prince Harry, Amy Manson who plays Anne Boleyn, Sean Harris as Darren, and more.

Kristen Stewart, who is already receiving Oscar hype for her part as Princess Diana in the forthcoming film, arrived in style, stepping out on the red carpet at Royal Albert Hall in a stunning strapless, sequined dress. Kristen wore a gown that accentuated her natural figure as she happily posed for photos to commemorate the release of her much-anticipated film. While on the carpet, Kristen also stopped for a photo with Steven Knight, the film’s writer. Meanwhile, the other cast members of the film also looked stunning while posing for the red carpet.

Here’s a synopsis of the film as per Just Jared: December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.

Interestingly, Spencer is inspired by three days in the princess's life as she faces the tough choice of divorcing Prince Charles, who is portrayed by Jack Farthing and directed by Pablo Larrain. Spencer arrives in theaters in both the U.K. and U.S. on November 5.

Here are some of the pictures from the red carpet:

