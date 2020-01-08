PHOTOS: Kristen Stewart makes a bold blonde statement with her new hairdo; Check it out

Kristen Stewart will soon be seen in Underwater. The actress made her way to the premiere of the movie and flaunted her new look.

Kristen Stewart seems to be adopting the "New Year New Me" resolution this 2020. The actress did not have a great 2019 at the movies. She starred in Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels, alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, and it had a disastrous run at the box office. However, putting it behind her, Kristen was seen walking down the red carpet of her upcoming movie Underwater. The actress, best known to play Bella in Twilight, turned heads as she flaunted her new hairstyle at the premiere.

Kristen was seen rocking her short hair with new blonde highlights covering them. The blonde look gave her a bolder, edgier look. Adding a hint of oomph to the event, Kristen dressed up in a classy tailored black jacket along with a white tube top and a black high-waisted skirt. The actress completed her look with the help of a pair of white lace-up heels to add a hint of flirtiness to the formal attire.

Check out Kristen Stewart's new look below:

The trailer of Underwater was released a few months ago, teasing a monster underwater. The events unfold on an underwater rig. The cast is extremely small, with only seven actors credited for their roles in the movie. Kristen is joined by Vincent Cassel and TJ Miller. The red carpet event saw Game of Thrones star Jessica Henwick also attending. She plays a role in the movie.

Check out the trailer below:

Has Kristen Stewart's new hairstyle impressed you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

