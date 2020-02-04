PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner creates 'Stormi World' for daughter Stormi's extravagant second birthday bash

Sharing photos from the birthday night, Kylie and Stormi looked picture perfect as they twinned in their outfits.

Extravagant would probably be an understatement for Stormi Webster's second birthday bash. Mum Kylie Jenner celebrated her daughter's second birthday and went all out to make sure it was a day to remember. The beauty mogul also gave her fans a sneak peek into the massive birthday land she created which was aptly titled 'Stormi World'. Stormi's father Travis Scott was also present for the same and the trio seemed to have a blast.

Sharing photos from the birthday night, Kylie and Stormi looked picture perfect as they twinned in their outfits. Travis adorable spotted a T-shirt which read, "Two is better than one." Kylie had previously teased the party in December 2019 when she tweeted that it was going to be "insane."

The party title seemed to be inspired from ex-boyfriend Travis' album AstroWorld. The entrance to the party was a giant inflated head made to look like Stormi. The mother and daughter duo looked adorable as they posed in front of it. Complete like an amusement park, the party had a station which included a guide to all the crazy things inside.

There were multiple movie-inspired rooms. Films like Frozen, Trolls and Dumbo-themed rooms were the biggest attraction. It housed a woman dressed as Elsa, an ice sculpture of Olaf, a craft station, a bounce house, and furniture made from ice.

There was also a lot of rainbow decor and dancers dressed as characters from the movie.

Check out the photos below and be ready for your mind to be blown:

