PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner flaunts her summer body and Diljit Dosanjh is all hearts

Kylie Jenner is enjoying a tropical vacation with her girl gang. The make-up mogul took to Instagram and shared pictures from her vacay and Diljit Dosanjh couldn't help but like one of the photos.

He might have Ivanka Trump's attention right now but Diljit Dosanjh hasn't forgotten about Kylie Jenner. The Punjabi-Bollywood actor has never shied away from publically displaying his admiration for Kylie. From commenting on her pictures to penning songs inspired by the make-up mogul, Diljit reminds his fans that his "dil" is on Kylie, now and forever. Over the weekend, as the world went gaga over Ivanka reacting to Diljit's Twitter post, the singer-actor sneaked into Kylie's profile to double-tap a picture of the 22-year-old.

For those not keeping up with the Jenner sister, Kylie is flaunting her summer bod! The beauty mogul was vacationing with her girl gang and her daughter Stormi in tow. The 22-year-old Jenner sister has been blowing up our timelines with photos of her beachy vacation. Donning a monokini, Kylie took to Instagram to not only show off her curves but also making us a little envious.

While we pouting over the fact that her vacation always looks better than we ever could imagine, we noticed Diljit liked one of her pictures. Kylie captioned the picture "self control", as she posed beside a pool. Check out the photos and Diljit's reaction below:

Diljit has been in the spotlight for an edited photo featuring Ivanka. On Sunday, the Good Newwz actor shared a photo where he has been edited into a picture featuring Ivanka at the Taj Mahal from her recent India visit. The singer joked that Ivanka insisted he takes her to the monument. Ivanka played along and thanked Diljit for the memorable experience.

Check the interaction here:

Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget! https://t.co/VgqFuYBRIg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

