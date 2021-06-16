PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott give 'back together' vibes in rare red carpet appearance with Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently made their first major red carpet appearance together with daughter Stormi after two years.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been leaving fans confused about their relationship status and with their recent red carpet appearance together, things got even more intriguing. Kylie and her daughter Stormi recently joined Scott in New York as they attended the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit hosted by The New School in New York City, where the rapper was honored. Kylie and Travis along with their daughter made a joint red carpet appearance that was full of 'back together' vibes.

Kylie looked stunning as she stepped on the red carpet wearing a figure-fitting green dress along with sheer gloves. Scott too looked dapper in a double-breasted dark suit. The duo posed for pictures on the red carpet looking like one happy family.

In their first major red carpet event together since the couple split two years ago, the duo seemed to hint at a rekindled romance. While posing on the red carpet, Travis put his arm on Kylie's waist and she placed a hand on his back, as they got clicked in a true couple-y fashion while their daughter Stormi was all smiles at the event.

Check out Kylie and Travis' red carpet appearance together:

The last time Travis and Kylie walked the red carpet together was during the premiere of Netflix's Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly in August 2019 in Santa Monica.

Travis and Kylie have been spending a lot of time together recently although a source close to them had informed E! that the duo is focussing on giving their daughter Stormi more "family time" and not thinking about their relationship.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'not putting any pressure' on their relationship amid family time with Stormi

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×