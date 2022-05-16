PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's cute family moments with daughter Stormi at Billboard Music Awards 2022

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster supported Travis Scott ahead of his Billboard Music Awards 2022 performance as they walked the red carpet together. The trio also posed for a cute family click at the event and the only thing missing was Stormi's newborn little brother who is yet to make an appearance. Stormi adorably held her mother's hand as she walked on the red carpet during their arrival at the event.

Stormi was seen sporting a cute one-shoulder, white dress for the event. This is not the first time that Travis and Kylie's daughter appeared for a red carpet event, previously she had made her debut as a one-year-old daughter during the premiere of Scott's Netflix documentary titled, Look Mom I Can Fly. The little one had previously also attended another event in New York with Travis and Kylie last year.

Check out Kylie and Travis' photos with Stormi here:

The Billboard Music Awards were a key moment for Scott considering it marked his performance following the Astroworld tragedy. During his performance at the awards ceremony, Kylie and Stormi were seen cheering for the rapper.

As for Kylie, this marked her second major red carpet appearance after she recently walked the red carpet at the Met Gala following the birth of her second baby. Jenner and Scott welcomed a baby and while they made the announcement of his arrival on social media, the little one's name is yet to be announced. Previously named Wolf, Kylie later clarified that the couple have changed their baby boy's name and it is yet to be officially revealed.

