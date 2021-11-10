PHOTOS: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto & Salma Hayek DAZZLE at glitzy House of Gucci premiere in London

The cast of House of Gucci has arrived for the premiere! Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, and Salma Hayek were among the four prominent stars that attended the premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England, on Tuesday (November 9).

However, Lady Gaga wore a sheer, diaphanous purple dress from the namesake fashion house to the UK premiere of "House of Gucci" on Tuesday. Gaga's red carpet ensemble included a gauzy cloak, and she made the most of those yards of fabric while posing like a pro. Her "House of Gucci" co-stars Adam Driver and Jared Leto, who wore a smart blue suit and tie and a teal velvet Gucci tux, respectively, joined Gaga on the red carpet. Salma Hayek, who not only features in the film but is also married to François-Henri Pinault, the CEO of Kering, Gucci's parent company, was also there.

Meanwhile, the film, which will be released in the UK on November 26, is set in Italy and covers three decades of topics such as love, betrayal, and retribution. The aftermath of Maurizio Gucci's (Adam Driver) 1995 murder by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, an Italian businesswoman and president of the design label Gucci, is featured prominently throughout the film (lady Gaga). As per Daily Mail,Jared will play Paolo Gucci, Maurizio's cousin and vice-president of the premium design brand, while Al Pacino will play Aldo Gucci, the company's chairman from 1953 until 1986. The film House Of Gucci will be released on November 26.

Check out red carpet pictures below:

