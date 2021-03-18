PHOTOS: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver spotted filming House of Gucci in Italy; See singer's 3 distinct looks.

The House of Gucci team has been filming across various locations in Italy. From Milan to Como, Lady Gaga and Adam Driver have been spotted in various locations. See photos below.

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver are turning up the heat and how! The duo have been in Italy for the last few weeks for their upcoming film House of Gucci. The Ridley Scott directorial is underway in full swing and several paparazzi photos have now come our way. The on set pictures comes days after Lady Gaga took to Instagram to share her and Adam Driver's first look from the film.

The House of Gucci team has been filming across various locations in Italy. From Milan to Como, the team has been keeping up with a tight schedule as they continue to film. While Gaga and Driver's first look saw them bundled up in stylish winter wear, the on set photos will take you back in time.

For the unversed, House of Gucci is a murder biopic that revolves around Italian businessman and head of Gucci house Maurizio Gucci and his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. Thanks to different filming locations, the stars were snapped in different outfits. Lady Gaga was seen in three distinct look.

Staying true to the style of the couple, Lady Gaga was seen wearing a brown and white polka dot dress with her hair much like Patrizia. In another photo, she was seen donning a scarf and plaid coat. While in yet another picture from Como, she was seen wearing a white lace outfit and shooting next to a pool.

While in two instances Adam Driver was seen sporting the usual suits with large glasses, in another he was seen wearing a brown coat with a striped sweater underneath.

Check out Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's photos from House of Gucci sets below:

House of Gucci also stars Al Pacino and Jared Leto. What are your thoughts on Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's on set photos from House of Gucci? Let us know in the comments below.

