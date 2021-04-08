PHOTOS: Lady Gaga is a vision in white as she is snapped on House of Gucci set while filming wedding scene.

The Ridley Scott directorial will see Lady Gaga and Adam Driver come together for a biographical crime drama based on Italian businessman and head of Gucci house Maurizio Gucci and ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani.

Lady Gaga has been serving looks and how! The pop singer who has been shooting non-stop for House of Gucci since last month in Italy was snapped yet again on Wednesday. Lady Gaga was a vision in white as the paparazzi spotted her arriving on sets to shoot for a wedding sequence in the film. For the unversed, the Ridley Scott directorial will see Lady Gaga and Adam Driver come together for a biographical crime drama.

On sets, Lady Gaga looked stunning in white as she was seen wearing a knee-length lace wedding dress with a strapless neckline. The star also sported a matching lace cape that was neatly thrown over her shoulders. Gaga's trademark blonde hair was hidden underneath a brown wig which was styled in voluminous loose waves. As with the previous on set photos, Lady Gaga's makeup was on point and reminiscent of the 80s and 90s.

In House of Gucci, Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci who came under the spotlight for ordering her husband's murder. Adam Driver plays Gaga's onscreen husband and the film also stars Al Pacino and Jared Leto.

Check out Gaga's latest on set photos:

Thanks to different filming locations in and around Italy, the actors have been snapped in several high fashion outfits. Last month, Gaga and Driver were seen shooting sequences on the streets of Milan as well as a few scenes in Como.

