PHOTOS: Lee Min Ho back on sets after The King: Eternal Monarch; gives a sneak peek of his new 'Project’

Lee Min Ho has been tight-lipped about his project following The King: Eternal Monarch. The actor's SBS drama was his comeback series following his military service. While the actor hasn't officially announced his next venture, he had previously dropped a tease that he was reading a bundle of pages that looked eerily similar to a script. Now, the South Korean actor has shared a photo from a filming set. In the black and white photo, the actor is seen suited up and seated in front of a monitor while his companions on the sets are busy among themselves.

The actor has placed a book with the words "The Project" printed on the cover. Below the title, the words "screenplay by" featured, hinting at his new work. However, before jumping into conclusions, there are chances that "The Project" could likely be an advertisement or a promotional activity. While we would love to know if he is working on a K-Drama with the same title, we shall wait for Min Ho and his agency MYM Entertainment to shed more light on his cryptic photo.

Apart from giving a glimpse of "The Project", the actor also treated fans with two adorable selfies. Wearing a buttoned-up shirt and seated in the outdoors, the actor looked handsome as he took the selfies. Check out the photos below:

Lee Min Ho made the headlines for his birthday last month. Following which, he made his way to meet Woo Do Hwan, before the latter began his military training, to bid him farewell. Check out the photos in the link below.

