  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Lee Min Ho back on sets after The King: Eternal Monarch; gives a sneak peek of his new 'Project’

Lee Min Ho hasn't officially announced his next project. While fans are eager to know which K-drama or Korea movie he will sign, the actor gave a glimpse of his "Project."
2317 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Lee Min Ho back on sets after The King: Eternal Monarch; gives a sneak peek of his new 'Project’PHOTOS: Lee Min Ho back on sets after The King: Eternal Monarch; gives a sneak peek of his new 'Project’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Lee Min Ho has been tight-lipped about his project following The King: Eternal Monarch. The actor's SBS drama was his comeback series following his military service. While the actor hasn't officially announced his next venture, he had previously dropped a tease that he was reading a bundle of pages that looked eerily similar to a script. Now, the South Korean actor has shared a photo from a filming set. In the black and white photo, the actor is seen suited up and seated in front of a monitor while his companions on the sets are busy among themselves.

The actor has placed a book with the words "The Project" printed on the cover. Below the title, the words "screenplay by" featured, hinting at his new work. However, before jumping into conclusions, there are chances that "The Project" could likely be an advertisement or a promotional activity. While we would love to know if he is working on a K-Drama with the same title, we shall wait for Min Ho and his agency MYM Entertainment to shed more light on his cryptic photo. 

Check it out below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho) on

Apart from giving a glimpse of "The Project", the actor also treated fans with two adorable selfies. Wearing a buttoned-up shirt and seated in the outdoors, the actor looked handsome as he took the selfies. Check out the photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho) on

Lee Min Ho made the headlines for his birthday last month. Following which, he made his way to meet Woo Do Hwan, before the latter began his military training, to bid him farewell. Check out the photos in the link below. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement