PHOTOS: Lee Min Ho delivers the ultimate boyfriend look during his visit to a food market

The King: Eternal Monarch actor Lee Min Ho was out and about, visiting a food market over the weekend. The actor shared a bunch of photos on his Instagram.

Oh, what a lovely Sunday to be on social media, especially for The King: Eternal Monarch fans. First, we were treated to a photo of Kim Go Eun flaunting her new hairdo. Now, the beloved pheya himself has showered us with a bunch of photos. Lee Min Ho revealed he was seen making his way to a premium food market. The actor, evidently excited about his trip, shared a bunch of photos of his visit on his Instagram account today.

In the photos, Lee Min Ho was seen following safety protocols before he made his way to the market. The actor sported a white mask, as he always does when he steps out, but made his way to the table where the sanitisers were kept and covered his hand with the liquid before he made his way to the market.

The actor's companion clicked numerous photos of the actor, giving fans a lower angle and an upper angle shot of the actor on the escalator. Lee Min Ho looked like boyfriend material as he rocked a white tee underneath an oversized tee and a pair of blue denim pants. As though the numerous shots weren't enough to leave us gushing, he shared a candid shot of himself, ruffling his hair which has us squeaking. In a rare move, The Heirs star shared the photos with the caption, "omg."

On the work front, Lee Min Ho's last project ended in the summer. Although he is yet to announce his next venture, he was seen in a commercial recently. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

