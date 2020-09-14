PHOTOS: Lee Min Ho delivers the ultimate boyfriend look during his visit to a food market
Oh, what a lovely Sunday to be on social media, especially for The King: Eternal Monarch fans. First, we were treated to a photo of Kim Go Eun flaunting her new hairdo. Now, the beloved pheya himself has showered us with a bunch of photos. Lee Min Ho revealed he was seen making his way to a premium food market. The actor, evidently excited about his trip, shared a bunch of photos of his visit on his Instagram account today.
In the photos, Lee Min Ho was seen following safety protocols before he made his way to the market. The actor sported a white mask, as he always does when he steps out, but made his way to the table where the sanitisers were kept and covered his hand with the liquid before he made his way to the market.
The actor's companion clicked numerous photos of the actor, giving fans a lower angle and an upper angle shot of the actor on the escalator. Lee Min Ho looked like boyfriend material as he rocked a white tee underneath an oversized tee and a pair of blue denim pants. As though the numerous shots weren't enough to leave us gushing, he shared a candid shot of himself, ruffling his hair which has us squeaking. In a rare move, The Heirs star shared the photos with the caption, "omg."
Check out the photos below:
Please tell us, we aren't the only ones who cannot stop looking at these photos! *Sigh!*
On the work front, Lee Min Ho's last project ended in the summer. Although he is yet to announce his next venture, he was seen in a commercial recently. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
He is good actor!
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Lee MinHo is my first kdrama love. Boys Over Flowers and the inheritors. Kim Tan. Wow. I even gave him on my cell phone wallpaper. Don’t judge!! TKEM loved Min-Ho and some of the other actors. Usually fast forward to LMH scenes. I think it’s his personality that shines in his acting. So kind and Generous, a real gentleman with the ladies. All that and drop dead gorgeous.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
He's wonderful and lovely person to me. I like him too much.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Y'all should go get a life. Read celebrity news and continue your real lives and hustle; cause that guy is hustling through we the viewers. Whosever he wants to date or marry, should not bother y'all. Its not like he is the only handsome guy. Just enjoy the view and move on. That's showbiz. PERIOD!!!
Anonymous 1 day ago
My opinion is his best acting was boy's over flowers.. I liked lee's curly hair better.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Was just rewatching it aha
Anonymous 2 days ago
I thank him and goo Hye sun is a good match they have a lot of chemistry it's like it's like they're really in love no acting to it
Anonymous 2 days ago
I think so too. They are match perfectly!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Why is it that in Kdramas lead actors and actresses are linked up? I have not witnessed it with professional artists from other countries. How do those actors and actresses feel about being shipped 2gether, yet they might have partners ? I would like to believe that LMH will care for all those he acts with to ensure that the production comes out with top marks.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Actors being shipped together is part of the industry.It happens everywhere. In this particular case ,just my personal opinion, I think there are reasons to believe they are a real life couple.But the SK culture is different and most of celebrieties keep their relationships secret,unless some outlet release pictures.Just time will tell if they are really together or not
Anonymous 2 days ago
The Indian youth really love to watch K drama. They know more Korean actors and the idolize them as Bollywood is left with all drug addicts and ugly nepo kids.
Anonymous 2 days ago
If he really is in a relationship with KGE, I salute his taste. I didn't know her before TKEM but admired the immense talent she displayed in the drama. Her beauty is not just skin-deep. She's got depth of character. She's also very classy, no glittery gaudiness in her, but simple elegance - pure class.
Anonymous 2 days ago
the article mentioned KGE... hint... hint...
Anonymous 2 days ago
the article says, "the ultimate boyfriend look". who is the girlfriend?
Anonymous 2 days ago
True ....
Anonymous 2 days ago
This is an article about LMH going to a store. What is kge doing in the comments?
Anonymous 2 days ago
Well said!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Soo good to see our “king” LMH following health protocols and living as an ordinary citizen. Not only is he good hearted but a true examplar. He is a good influencer especially to his fans. So endearing ❤️
Anonymous 2 days ago
LMH handsome indeed and great actor but no chemistry with Kim Go Eun. He is prettier than Kim lol. The girl is so ordinary. Korea had so many pretty girls i than her. When I first saw her in Goblin..her acting was so over. Actually and honestly why some Kdramas have been watching because of the oppas..unbeatable. Their are so handsome. I prepared some actresses in Korea like IU so talented, Park Shin Hye
Anonymous 2 days ago
You should think about being a Normal human being and stop comparing anyone wid anybody else. You're not pretty yourself, I'm sure of it. And yes. I just said that. And yes. Come at me if you wanna cause uk what?! Some people are worth fighting for.
Anonymous 2 days ago
KGE is absolutely amazing. It's not for us to decide who he's gonna end up wid. It's wrong to put people down and compare others just cause you don't like them. I don't like cakes. Doesn't mean they are bad. It's just that I don't have taste for them. You don't like KGE has nothing to do with her not being up to ur so called "STANDARDS". Also, her acting is fab. I loved her acting in 'Goblin', 'TK:EM' as well. So STOP SPREADING HATE. Imagine reading this comment as KGE. Imagine yourself in her shoes. Well, hate keeps on getting accumulating and what you did by putting her down and comparing her with others IS A CRIME.
Anonymous 2 days ago
very true. . . KGE is beautiful inside and out and this matters a lot. . .
Anonymous 2 days ago
beauty is in the eyes of the beholder... for us KGE stands out with genuine beauty despite simplicity. . . she is beautiful inside and out and this really matters. i think our king will definitely prefer his queen to be beautiful inside and out. . . no pretentions. . no enhancement. . . no plasticity. . .
Anonymous 2 days ago
by the way, TKEM was a hit on Netflix. It was #1 in at least 11 countries and in the top 10 in at least 18 other countries
Anonymous 2 days ago
Every girl have they own beauty he same every person their own preference. Don't knock down anybody... Peace!!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Wow!!
Anonymous 2 days ago
The reason TKEM did not have amazing ratings in SK (it had solid ratings) was because it was shown on Netflix at the same time. SBS should have insisted that Netflix air the drama at least a week after.
Anonymous 2 days ago
You're very immature. And quite superficial. Fun fact: Kdrama's aren't real! Stop being obsessed with these actor's lives.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Agree Kim is not as pretty as his previous leading lady. Park Shin Hye is cuter and Ku Hye Sun is way Prettier than Kim Go Eun .. no wonder it did not rate well in South Korea.. for me the Chemistry was forced its not natural at all..
Anonymous 2 days ago
Sorry to disagree. His chemistry with KGE is unexpectedly amazing.
Anonymous 2 days ago
nope
Anonymous 2 days ago
Lee Mon Ho...❤❤
Anonymous 2 days ago
Lee Min Ho is an incredibly person. He gift us a view on a normal time that we all can relate... thank you Minho for that!... you wonderful man... you always be my favorite!!!
Anonymous 3 days ago
LMH is the best . He is an intelligent person.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Yes he is@@!