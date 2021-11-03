PHOTOS: Leonardo DiCaprio & Prince Charles discuss climate change at United Nations COP26 summit

Leonardo DiCaprio & Prince Charles
Leonardo DiCaprio & Prince Charles meet at COP26 summit.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Prince Charles attended the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference summit where the two discussed the environment at Stella McCartney's exhibition. Previously, Leonardo DiCaprio had united with the Prince of Wales' youngest son Prince Harry calling for an immediate suspension on oil and gas drilling in Africa.

Taking to Instagram, DiCaprio had penned, "Re:wild stands with the people of the Okavango River Basin, who depend on the health of the watershed for their survival," DiCaprio wrote on his Instagram page. "ReconAfrica is poised to pollute their farms and destroy a beautiful landscape—one that benefits all life on Earth—forever. Join us by signing the open letter at the link in bio. Together, we can #SaveTheOkavango. For all wildkind."

According to Hello Magazine, this time, DiCaprio and Prince Charles spoke together for ten minutes when they were joined by designer Stella McCartney for a guided tour of her exhibition.

Check out the photos from the event:

leonardo_dicaprio_prince_charles_1.jpg

leonardo_dicaprio_prince_charles_2.jpg

leonardo_dicaprio_prince_charles_3.jpg

leonardo_dicaprio_prince_charles_4.jpg

According to People Magazine, the two had previously met in 1997 at the London premiere of Titanic where DiCaprio had reportedly introduced the prince to his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken.

While the Queen herself couldn't attend the conference due to health issues, the climate change conference was also attended by other royal family members including Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. The Queen paid tribute to her late husband Prince Philip through a virtual message in which she pledged to safeguard the planet in her husband's memory.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle share a sweet embrace, hold hands during Global Citizen Live 2021 appearance

Credits: Hello Magazine / People Magazine,GETTY IMAGES


