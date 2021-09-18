PHOTOS: Liam Payne & Maya Henry make 1st red carpet appearance at London Fashion Week amid rekindling romance

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have made their reunion red carpet official! The One Direction alum and the model had rekindled their romance back in July, and have finally appeared together at an official event, The Face’s London Fashion Week party, that has made fans sure about their relationship.

While Payne appeared in a suited tux, Maya took to wearing a stunning black top along with a fitted black blazer. For the unversed, this makes the first public appearance of the couple since their romantic reunion in July. Previously, Maya and Liam had called off their engagement and according to Just Jared, a source had suggested that they wanted to take some time apart from each other amid their busy schedules. The duo had started dating in September 2019 and had announced their official engagement in August 2020.

As per Daily Mail, the pair were rumoured to be back together again while enjoying a 4 am stroll through St. Tropez and attending a glamorous yacht party. However, fans have also noticed that Maya didn’t wear the engagement ring Liam presented her with while attending The Face’s London Fashion Week despite reconciliation.

Take a look at the photos from The Face's London Fashion Week bash:

The news of the two of them getting back was doing rounds after they were photographed leaving a party in Ibiza in August. However, despite posing arm-in-arm at the London Fashion Week bash, a source from E! News has added that the two are not putting pressure on each other about a wedding or an engagement as yet.

