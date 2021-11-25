PHOTOS: A look back at Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's romantic moments that will always remain special

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello recently announced that they are parting ways after dating for two years. The duo had been known to have been friends since over seven years before taking their relationship to the next level and their recent breakup has certainly been hard for fans who had been rooting for the duo since years. The couple made the announcement that they will be parting ways in a joint statement where Shawn and Camila mentioned that they will continue to remain "best friends."

While the duo has now split, we can't help but take a trip down memory lane and check out some of their sweetest moments together. From sharing sloppy kisses to goofy selfies, Shawn and Camila truly showed what it was like to be in a fun relationship and we bet fans are going to miss seeing that. From their award show performances to red carpet appearances, the former couple managed to always flaunt their romantic side in the best way. Here's a look at Shawn and Camila's best moments together.

The Fairytale couple

As Camila Cabello turned into Cinderella for the screen, it was a delight to see her have a fairytale moment offscreen too as Mendes attended the premiere event of the film and the duo posed for one of the best red carpet appearances so far.

Shawn and Camila's Anniversary photo

One of the sweetest things about Shawn and Camila's relationship was that the duo never shied away from showing their romantic side on social media. This photo from their second-anniversary celebration is a fan-favorite.

Shawn and Camila's onstage chemistry

The former couple collaborated on one of the most sensuous tracks, Senorita and every time the duo performed this song on stage, their crackling chemistry was unmissable. We bet fans are going to miss this onstage romance the most.

Shawn and Camila's festive moment

Before their split, Shawn and Camila had been living together since a while and hence it was always a delight to see the duo ring in festivities together. One of their last photos with each other on Instagram happened to be this adorable Halloween snap.

Shawn and Camila's goofy snap

If there's one thing that Cabello and Mendes managed to show the world, it was that there is nothing like embracing your crazy side with your partner and photos like this one are absolute proof of that. We are going to miss seeing this duo make those adorably goofy faces.

