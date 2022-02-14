PHOTOS: A look at Justin and Hailey Bieber's double date with Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker at Super Bowl 2022

Super Bowl 2022 turned out to be a star-studded evening as who's who of the entertainment industry turned up for the big game. From Prince Harry to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, several major stars were in attendance. Also enjoying the game together were two power couples, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber along with their BFF Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker.

The amazing foursome also posed for a cute photo while at the game where besties Kendall and Hailey were seen sharing a sweet embrace. The Biebers along with Jenner and Booker enjoyed the big game at SoFi Stadium in California on Sunday as they watched the Los Angeles Rams become champions for the second time after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals.

Both Hailey and Kendall also took to their Instagram stories to share photos of the packed stadium from the Super Bowl game. At the game, while Kendall's sisters weren't in attendance, her niece North West and nephew Saint West were seen accompanying their father Kanye West who also shared a video with them on his Instagram.

Check out Justin and Hailey Bieber's photos with Kendall and Devin here:

Hailey and Justin were seen twinning in white whereas Kendall and Devin also wore white tees though the Phoenix Suns player was seen sporting a black shirt along with it. Hailey looked stunning in a white tank top. Justin too was spotted enjoying the game, after he recently had a rather scary Friday as a shooting took place outside his Super Bowl performance.

It's no surprise that the Biebers teamed up with Kendall and Devin for a Super Bowl double date. Last year, the two couples had also enjoyed a vacation together.

ALSO READ: PICS: Kanye West attends Super Bowl 2022 with daughter North & son Saint West amid beef with Pete Davidson