PHOTOS: Machine Gun Kelly and fiancee Megan Fox hold hands at the red carpet premiere of Good Mourning

Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancee Megan Fox recently walked the red carpet for his upcoming film Good Mourning's premiere. The couple looked stunning as they wore outfits in shades of pink for the event. The duo held hands as they arrived on the red carpet and made for a stunning couple as they posed and gazed at each other on the red carpet.

Megan looked gorgeous at the premiere as she wore a strapless gown covered in sparkly pink rhinestones. As for Machine Gun Kelly, originally Colson Baker, the singer was seen sporting a magenta suit with a red rose pattern throughout. The premiere event was a particularly special moment for MGK as the musician makes his directorial debut with the film.

Check out photos from the event here:

Good Mourning has been directed by Kelly alongside his close pal Mod Sun and is set to be released on Friday, May 20. The film stars Fox as well as Mod Sun's fiancée, Avril Lavigne, Snoop Dogg, Dove Cameron, Becky G and Pete Davidson. At the premiere event, MGK revealed that Mod Sun wrote the film in three days.

The film's official synopsis of the film follows movie star London Clash (Baker). When he wakes up to an implied break-up text from the love of his life, his world is turned upside down. And the timing couldn’t be worse because the most important meeting of his career is scheduled for later that same day. To add to that his roommates add in more wild twists to his already going downhill day.

