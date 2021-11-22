PHOTOS: Machine Gun Kelly makes a RARE red carpet appearance with daughter Casie at AMAs 2021

The American Music Awards 2021 were held on Sunday, November 21 at the Microsoft Center in LA and it was a delight to see music industry's biggest stars making an appearance. One of the major surprises of the evening was Machine Gun Kelly who was accompanied not by his partner Megan Fox but by his 12-year-old daughter Casie on the red carpet.

Machine Gun Kelly and Casie were seen sharing some adorable moments on the red carpet as the father-daughter duo twinned in black outfits for the evening. MGK aka Colson Baker sweetly held onto his daughter's hand on the red carpet and it was certainly one of the cutest moments. The father-daughter duo also posed for some quirky snaps on the red carpet as they clearly were seen having a fun time.

During a red carpet interaction with Entertainment Tonight, Casie stated that she was having a fun time at the ceremony with her "cool dad." For the unreversed, MGK shares his daughter with ex Emma Cannon.

Check out Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter's photos here:

It's been a while since we saw MGK make an appearance with his daughter. The musician is known to be hands-on dad to her and previously she has also appeared in his social media posts.

In the meantime, reports have suggested that Machine Gun Kelly has been prepping to propose to girlfriend Megan Fox. After his good friend Travis Barker recently got engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, reports stated that MGK and Fox were are also planning to take the next step in their relationship.

