PHOTOS: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox, Demi Lovato steal the show at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 red carpet

Machine Gun Kelly, Demi Lovato, Megan Thee Stallion grabbed attention with their stylish looks on the red carpet at iHeartRadio Music Awards held in Los Angeles.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 were held recently in Los Angeles and the star-studded evening saw who's who of the music industry turn up looking their best. One couple who has been stealing the show everywhere they go is Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox who once again drove everyone crazy with their red carpet look and sizzling chemistry. Also, Demi Lovato made heads turn with their stylish avatar.

MGK and Megan Fox were seen grabbing attention with their unique red carpet look that consisted of the singer sporting unusually long nails and a white suit embellished with a pink butterfly. His girlfriend Megan, on the other hand, was wearing a Barbie pink jumpsuit. Machine Gun Kelly took home the Alternative Rock Album of the Year award for Tickets To My Downfall.

Other red carpet stunners at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 included Demi Lovato in a velvet suit and Megan Thee Stallion in a gold cut-out mini dress. Also, Lil Nas X flaunted his abs as he walked the red carpet in an unbuttoned iridescent suit and paired it with white boots.

Check out red carpet pictures from iHeartRadio Music Awards here:

Among the big winners for the evening was Taylor Swift who attended the event virtually as she bagged the Best Pop Album of the Year award. The Weeknd also bagged a major award for the evening as he took home the Song of the Year as well as the Male Artist of the Year Award. Also, Elton John was awarded the prestigious Icon Award.

Credits :Getty Images

