PHOTOS: Marvel introduces MCU's brand new superheroes with Eternals character posters

Marvel Studios has treated Eternals' fans with brand new character posters introducing their new superhero team comprising Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, and others. The posters reveal the titular group of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who will protect humans from Deviants.

Marvel's new set of character posters offer a closer look at the Eternals and their unique costumes and headgears. The posters have also been designed keeping in mind a designated colour scheme for each of the superheroes. The colour schemes for Gilgamesh and Thena also reveal their superior bond as they have been defined with the same shades of golden and grey. Fans have formed many theories about the different possible storylines that the movie can utilize, however, apart from the fact that Eternals would be protecting humankind from the Deviants, nothing else has been confirmed by the Marvel heads as yet.

With a new teaser trailer named 'Change,' Marvel has also teased about where the Eternals fit in the MCU timeline. The events in the movie shall take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, where Thanos' finger snap reversal created quite chaos in the universe. The Eternals will battle with their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

A Chloé Zhao directorial, the Eternals will hit the theatres on November 5. The movie stars Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, Richard Madden, and Salma Hayek.

Take a look at the character posters below:

