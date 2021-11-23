PHOTOS: The Matrix Resurrections DEBUTS individual posters for Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss & more

The Matrix Resurrections has recently unveiled eight new individual character posters as there's exactly a month left of the movie's release. For those unversed, The Matrix Resurrections is scheduled to be released on December 22. An official trailer was revealed in September, and another might be released any day now!

The new character posters have been released by Warner Brothers for the important characters in the movie which include Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul Abdul Mateen-II, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick and Erendira Ibarra.

The movie has been described as, "From visionary filmmaker, Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity."

While most of the character posters have been released, it is still unclear as to what Priyanka Chopra is gracing our screens as. While many fans have suggested that she would be the grown-up version of Sati, many others think that Priyanka would ultimately be the Oracle. However, fans are convinced that her character holds huge importance in the upcoming movie under the Matrix franchise.

Check out the posters below:

It would be interesting to witness Reeves and Moss share a screen again! Fans have definitely missed Neo and Trinity, and this movie would be like a Christmas present for The Matrix enthusiasts.

Are you excited about The Matrix Resurrections? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

