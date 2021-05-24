PHOTOS: Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly amp up the PDA at BBMAs; Rapper paints his tongue black

Machine Gun Kelly and girlfriend Megan Fox then took their PDA a notch higher as they held each other close and touched their tongues on the red carpet.

If there's one evening where there was loads of drama involved, it was the Billboards Music Awards 2021. The in-person award show was held on Sunday evening in the US and saw some big names from the music industry strutting down the red carpet. While and Nick Jonas stole the show with their stunning outfits, there were also some unexpected moments that took place on the red carpet.

One of them was Machine Gun Kelly making an appearance with a black tongue. Yes, you read that right! The singer, rapper and songwriter flaunted his inked body and even posed with his tongue out. To everyone's surprise, Machine Gun Kelly had painted his tongue black.

Not just that, he and girlfriend Megan Fox then took their PDA a notch higher as they held each other close and touched their tongues on the red carpet. Meghan undoubtedly raised the heat as she looked sultry in a low cut out gown. Megan's sheer black outfit was a Mugler number which bore a halter neckline and a cut-out pattern on top.

Check out Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's BBMAs red carpet photos below:

The night was a big one for MGK as he took home the award for the Best Rock Album and Top Rock Artist. Megan happily snapped her boyfriend with his awards.

