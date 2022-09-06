PHOTOS: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the One Young World Summit during their UK visit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back to the UK after their recent visit in June for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Monday which marked their first joint working visit to the UK since stepping back from their senior royal roles in March 2020.

Meghan and Harry received massive cheers as they stepped onto the stage at the event where Meghan was set to deliver the keynote address for the opening ceremony. The event was held at the Bridgewater Hall in Manchester. The couple is reportedly set to have a packed schedule as they will be heading to Germany following their UK visit.

In Germany, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be going for the Invictus Games' One Year to Go countdown event. Meghan and Prince Harry will then again head back to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards on Thursday. During their work visit to the UK, it's not clear whether the duo will be spending any time with the royal family, especially after Markle's recent comments in her interview with The Cut.

During their June visit to participate in Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the couple also introduced their daughter Lilibet Diana to Queen Elizabeth and her grandfather Prince Charles for the first time. Meghan and Harry also celebrated their daughter's first birthday in the UK with a small celebration they hosted at the Frogmore Cottage where they resided during their visit.

