PHOTOS: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make a glamorous appearance at Salute to Freedom Gala 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walked the red carpet looking their absolute best as the couple attended the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala held at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on Wednesday, November 10 in New York City. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely stunning as they arrived at the gala to present Valor Award, to five servicemen.

It was a delight to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shine in a regal avatar as they made a rare red carpet appearance at the Freedom Gala. The event held on Remembrance Day, honours extraordinary leadership the contributions of brave men and women who serve.

For their red carpet appearance, the Duchess of Sussex decided to go glam in a scarlet red gown by Carolina Herrera, Meghan was seen wearing Giuseppe Zanotti burgundy pumps along with the stunning dress. As for Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex looked dapper as always in a black suit. Both Meghan and Harry were also seen wearing red poppy flower pins as a nod to Remembrance Day.

Check out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's photos here:

Among other attendees of the Salute to Freedom Gala 2021 included Jon Bon Jovi who was honored with the 2021 Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award for his work with the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation in combating veteran homelessness.

Also, iHeartMedia chairman and CEO Bob Pittman was to be honoured with Intrepid Salute Award for his commitments to supporting military members and also for his iHeartradio’s Show Your Stripes initiative.

