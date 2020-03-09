PHOTOS: Meghan Markle joins a group of students to make the equality sign on International Women's Day

Megha Markle, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen posing with a group of students and making the sign of equality on the occasion of International Women's Day. Check out the pictures.

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have been making a lot of headlines of late owing to their split from the royal family of England. The most shocking part is that their decision has been accepted by Queen Elizabeth. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have, however, remained vocal about the same and are often spotted making public appearances even now. The two of them were even spotted at the Endeavour Fund Awards which were recently in London.

Now, with just a little more time left for their final round of royal engagements to get over, a few photos of Meghan Markle have taken over the internet by storm. The Duchess can be seen posing with a group of students in the pictures. Moreover, every one of them including Meghan herself can be seen making the equality sign with their hands as a gesture to celebrate International Women’s Day. The Duchess looks regal in a cream-colored jacket teamed up with a white top and black trouser.

Talking about the royal couple, they took the entire internet by storm a few months ago when they announced their decision to step back as the senior members of the royal family. This monumental and controversial decision taken by the couple was, however, received with open hands on the part of their well-wishers and the general public. They have been devoting a lot of time of late in taking care of their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

