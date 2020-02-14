PHOTOS: Miley Cyrus & boyfriend Cody Simpson spotted leaving a New York hotel after her NYFW appearance

Following her stunning runway appearance at NYFW, Miley Cyrus was spotted stepping out of a New York hotel with boyfriend Cody Simpson. Check out the pictures.

After owning the runway at Michael Kors' New York Fashion Week show, Miley Cyrus was seen stepping out of a hotel with her boyfriend Cody Simpson. Taking some inspiration from her fashion show look, the 27-year-old singer flaunted her toned abs in a cut-off black and white sweater and a pair of low-rise Louis Vuitton jeans. She completed her look with a pair of black boots, a leather bag, and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Matching his girlfriend’s casual outfit, Cody wore a hooded sweatshirt and blue Lululemon shorts, paired with Vans trainers. Earlier the same day, Miley hit the runway for Marc Jacobs’ show looking stunning in a pair of black low-waisted trousers and a matching bra top, which showed off her perfectly toned abs. She paired the outfit with leather gloves and a zebra print coat. Reportedly, the theme of Marc Jacobs’ collection for the show was chaos and form. Following the show, the singer took the internet by storm after she freed her nipples on Instagram.

Miley was spotted arriving at her hotel in New York City dressed in a white and black blouse that left very little to the imagination. The singer, who has challenged the social media policies about NSFW pictures many times before, asked her fans to quickly have a look at the photo before Instagram took it down. “Swipe right. But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon.” The fans were more than excited to see her challenging the social media platform’s guidelines and showered her will all the love and appreciation in the comment section.

