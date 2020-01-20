PHOTOS: Millie Bobby Brown looks flawless as she reunites with her Stranger Things co stars at SAG Awards 2020

Millie Bobby Brown joins the cast of Stranger Things at the SAG Awards 2020. The actress, who plays Eleven on the Netflix series, dazzled in a white ensemble.

Before they reunite for Stranger Things season 4, the cast of the Netflix series were seen walking the red carpet of the SAG Awards 2020. The show was nominated for an award at the event. The stars, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and others, made their way to the SAG Awards 2020 with their best and stylish foot forward. Millie led the brigade as she dressed in a stunning white ensemble. She was seen channeling the 80s spirit on the red carpet.

Millie wore a Louis Vuitton long-sleeve dress and matched it with similar colour pants. Elements like the pronounced shoulders, belt, and an OTT brooch contributed to the '80s vibes. The stunning teen star was seen joining Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) on the red carpet.

Real-life couple Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, who play Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers on the show, walked in together. Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) opted for a black dress for the awards show. Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) attended the awards show in a white tuxedo topped with a black bow-tie. He was joined by his girlfriend Liv Pollock.

Check out the photos of Stranger Things' cast at the SAG Awards 2020:

While they dazzled, unfortunately, Stranger Things did not win any award tonight. Check out the SAG Awards 2020 winners' list here: SAG Awards 2020 Complete Winners List: Parasite, Game of Thrones, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt win BIG

