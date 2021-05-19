PHOTOS: New mom Emma Stone makes her first red carpet appearance since giving birth at Cruella premiere

Emma Stone made her first red carpet appearance since welcoming her first baby as she attended the Cruella premiere.

One of Hollywood's first major premiere events was recently hosted by Disney for their upcoming film Cruella. Held at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, the event was attended by the lead cast of the film including new mom Emma Stone. Stone rocked her first red carpet appearance since welcoming her first baby in a black pantsuit. After tying the knot with her boyfriend Dave McCary in 2020, the couple welcomed their first baby together in March this year.

In Cruella, Stone stars as Cruella de Vil, one of Disney's most wicked villains who is also famous for her eccentric fashion. Stone was dressed in a Louis Vuitton suit for the event looked absolutely stunning. Also present at the premiere was English actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste and director Craig Gillespie, all dressed to the nines.

Given how the pandemic has changed things, movie premieres have also become a rare event and it was certainly a delight to see Stone take the red carpet after so long. In a recent interview, while describing her character and discussing why she took on the project, Emma said, "I loved that she's kind of embracing her nature, the story of nature versus nurture a little bit. The duality of those characters was really, really fun", via E!

Check out Emma Stones pictures from Cruella premiere here:

Cruella also stars Emma Thompson in a key role as Baroness von Hellman. The film will follow an origin story of sorts for the character of Cruella as we see what events led her to embrace the wicked side. The film is all set to be available in US theaters and on Disney+ Premium Access on May 28, 2021.

Credits :Getty Images

