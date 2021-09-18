PHOTOS: Nick Jonas says he’s ‘overwhelmed by all the birthday love’, expresses gratitude in a sweet note

Nick Jonas clocked another year on Thursday, 16th September, and fans and followers have been flooding him with birthday wishes, messages, and love ever since. Now, a few moments back, the singer took to his social media handle to express his gratitude and thanked everyone for the sweet messages and posts. Taking to Instagram, Nick posted a series of photos featuring himself enjoying his golf-themed birthday cake and having a good time on stage at his concert. He even said that he has been overwhelmed by all the love showered on him on his birthday.

Nick shared a bunch of pictures from his concert stage on Instagram. In the first and second pictures, Nick can be seen having a bite of and enjoying his 5-tier birthday cake on stage. The stunning and customized golf-themed cake had been presented to him as a surprise by wife and actress Priyanka Chopra. In the third picture, one gets a better shot of the birthday cake with a bunch of colorful balloons in the background, with the words, ‘Happy Birthday Nick’ written on a few of them. The fourth and fifth pictures in the photo dump, showed Nick performing on stage, while the crowd cheered him on.

Sharing the pictures, Nick thanked everyone for the wishes and love with a rather sweet note that read, “Overwhelmed by all the birthday love from everyone yesterday. Thank you so much for all the kind messages, signs at the show, and posts! I had an amazing night celebrating in Nashville - look at that cake!!”

Take a look at Nick’s Instagram post:

Fan accounts of Nick and Priyanka have been sharing the adorable video where Nick gets surprised by the cake Priyanka sent him on the stage. The actress had flown down to the USA to be by Nick’s side on his birthday but soon left presumably because of her tight shooting schedule in the UK. While brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas sing him Happy Birthday, Nick begins to read an envelope that came with the cake. In true siblings’ fashion, Joe teases Nick and asks him if Priyanka is going to pop out of the cake. Nick playfully gives it a thought for a second and reaches out to have a bite of the cake instead.

