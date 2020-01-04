PHOTOS: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are engaged; wrestler reveals proposal took place in November

Nikki Bella took to her Instagram page to reveal that she is engaged to her Dancing with the Stars pro-partner Artem Chigvintsev. Furthermore, the Total Bellas star revealed that the proposal actually took place in France in November. Check out the romantic proposal photos below.

It's been a crazy, wonderful love story for Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev! While the pair first met on the sets of Dancing with the Stars, Nikki was very much engaged to John Cena at the time. However, in 2018, John and Nikki called off their engagement over their different points of view when it came to marriage and having kids. In March 2019, Bella confirmed the dating rumours with Artem and since then, it's been nothing but eternal bliss for the couple. Now, there's some exciting news in store for Nikki and Artem fans!

As revealed by the Total Bellas star, the 36-year-old former WWE wrestler said "Yes!" to her man, when he proposed to her in France. What's surprising is the fact that the proposal actually took place in November and was kept a secret for three months. Nikki took to her Instagram page and shared photos from the romantic proposal as Chigvintsev booked a gorgeous ballroom with red roses all around as well as a string quartet to make the setting even more lovely. You can see how in love the couple really is from the pictures shared on IG.

Check out the photos of Artem Chigvintsev proposing to Nikki Bella below:

Nikki wrote, "Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

The 37-year-old choreographer shared the same pictures on IG and attached a sweet love note for his future wife. Check it out:

Artem wrote, "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. So excited for what’s to come I love you more than anything and thank you for saying Yes."

We adore these lovebirds!

Congratulations to Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

