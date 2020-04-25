PHOTOS: Nikki Bella & Brie Bella RECALL visiting Mumbai to shoot for a commercial with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Nikki Bella took to Instagram to go down memory lane and talk about the time she and Brie Bella visited Mumbai in 2007 to shoot for a soap commercial with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Check out the throwback photos below.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella aka The Bella Twins are currently quarantine neighbours as the former WWE wrestlers are both pregnant! While Brie is due in late July, Nikki will be welcoming her first child in early August. Moreover, the sisters have the support of Brie's husband Daniel Bryan, their daughter Birdie Joe Danielson, 2, and Nikki's fiance Artem Chigvinstev. The Bella Twins are making sure to not lose touch with their fans and update them on their lives via social media!

In a recent Instagram post, which is sure to make her Indian fans elated, Nikki shared several photos from a 2007 trip to Mumbai, when The Bella Twins had to shoot for a soap commercial with none other than . The first picture is of the siblings striking a pose with Aishwarya and we can't get over how stunning the trio looks! The other snaps include the sisters sightseeing, visiting temples and even street shopping. In her lengthy caption, Nikki couldn't stop gushing about how unforgettable their trip to India was.

Check out Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's photo wth Aishwarya Rai Bachchan below:

Nikki's caption reads as, "A flashback to 2007 when @thebriebella and I went to Mumbai, India for 11 days to film a commercial with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb we fell in love with India, their culture, their food, their love and light. We met so many incredible and unforgettable people on that trip to Bollywood. We hope to return one day to officially meet our India Bella Army! I took so many photos! Think I need to put the rest on our YouTube channel along with the commercial! We did our own stunts in it! Was so cool!"

This is indeed a throwback to rival all throwbacks! Wouldn't you agree?

