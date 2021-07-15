PHOTOS: Olivia Rodrigo visits White House to urge young people to get vaccinated against COVID 19

Olivia Rodrigo met US President Joe Biden and COVID-19 adviser, Anthony Fauci during her visit to encourage young people to get vaccinated.

Olivia Rodrigo has recently visited the White House to record a series of videos encouraging the youth in US to get vaccinated against coronavirus. The singer, 18, went on to attend a meeting with President Joe Biden and USA’s top COVID-19 expert, Anthony Fauci. The videos created by the Drivers License singer in partnership with the US government, will be published on both Rodrigo’s and the White House’s official social platforms.

Rodrigo attended the event, dressed in white platforms and a pink tweed skirt suit that reminded everyone of Alicia Silverstone's Clueless look. Rodrigo addressing the press during her White House visit said she felt "beyond honored and humbled" to be able to spread the message about the importance of youth vaccinations. In the White House briefing room, the singer said, “I am in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative”, via People.

Check out Olivia Rodrigo's photos from the White House here:



Reinstating on the importance of vaccinations, she continued, “It's important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov."

It was earlier announced on Tuesday by White House reps that they will be hosting the pop singer for a meet with the President.

Rodrigo's tremendous popularity among the youth was the reason she was chosen to help encourage youth vaccination in US. The singer has managed to build a huge fan base in a short while and her latest album, Sour returns already holds a peak position on the Billboard charts.

