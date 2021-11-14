PHOTOS: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum CELEBRATE 'fairytale wedding weekend' with a carnival themed after party

With a carnival afterparty, Paris Hilton elevated her wedding celebrations to a whole new level. On Friday, the reality actress, 40, and her new husband, Carter Reum, celebrated their wedding with a themed event at the Santa Monica Pier.

Check out her posts here:

Hilton and Reum, 40, married on Thursday in Los Angeles and continued their celebration the following day with a couple's carnival. The vibrant party included carnival delights like lemonade, funnel cakes, and hot dogs, as well as Hilton-themed activities, a ferris wheel, a DJ, and performers, and other traditional attractions, all of which Hilton documented on her Instagram Story. Meanwhile, Diplo delivered the night's music, with Hilton filming parts of his performance.

"Thank you Diplo for making my fairytale wedding weekend even more lit! Love you bro," Hilton wrote over a video of herself and the DJ. In another video, she captioned, "Best wedding weekend ever," and tagged Diplo, her sister Nicky Hilton, and fashion writer Derek Blasberg, all of whom were there at the Friday celebrations. Interestingly, Hilton donned bright pink head-to-toe to her pier party. The bride-to-be wore a bright pink Alice and Olivia gown with a sequined mesh top and an asymmetrical tulle skirt, which she complemented with a pink leather handbag and matching platform boots, glittery heart-shaped sunglasses, and, of course, a pink veil.

However, as per PEOPLE, Hilton's party was attended by a slew of celebrity guests, including Gigi Gorgeous and Lance Bass, as well as her mother, Kathy Hilton, and aunt, Kyle Richards. Demi Lovato attended the party as well, and they posed for a selfie with Hilton while dressed in an all-green ensemble that included a fuzzy coat and matching sunglasses.

