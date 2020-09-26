  1. Home
PHOTOS: Park Seo Joon makes our hearts flutter while his fellow Wooga Squad pals Peakboy, Choi Woo Shik unite

Park Seo Joon leaves us grinning with his latest Instagram photo while his fellow Wooga Squad members Peakboy and Choi Woo Shik unite for the musician's Arcade.
PHOTOS: Park Seo Joon makes our hearts flutter while his fellow Wooga Squad pals Peakboy, Choi Woo Shik unite
Trust the Wooga Squad boys to light up our gloomy weekend! For the unversed, the Wooga Squad constitutes of Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, V from BTS, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy. Well, half the squad had us grinning with their recent Instagram posts. Let's start with Park Seo Joon. The Itaewon Class actor has been busy lately with his upcoming movie, Dream, opposite IU. However, he always manages to take some time out to share a photo and leave fans gushing. 

In his latest photo on Instagram, Park Seo Joon leaves our hearts pacing as he poses in a black and white ensemble. The semi-formal look comprised of a pair of black pants that matched his black blazer with a white Chinese collar tee. He completed the look with a pair of black shoes. The actor posed beside a mirror. 

While PSJ had our hearts fluttering, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy left us squealing with joy as they united for Peakboy's Arcade. The two posed for a picture together, which Peakboy shared on his Instagram. The musician and the Parasite actor were seen posing near an installation. Sharing the photo, he thanked his fellow Wooga Squad member for the good memories they made together. Check out the photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

.

A post shared by 박서준 (@bn_sj2013) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

좋은추억만들어줘서 감사합니다잉!

A post shared by Peakboy (@realpeakboy) on

Last week, Park Seo Joon appeared on the Arcade where the duo spoke about their long-lasting friendship. He also helped him improve his taste in music and stream all the songs of an album to understand what the artist wants to say through their songs. Read all the details here: Park Seo-joon speaks fondly about his close friendship with Peakboy: He’s indispensable to me

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :Instagram: Park Seo Joon, Peakboy

