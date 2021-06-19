PHOTOS: Paul Walker's daughter Meadow, Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and more attend F9 premiere

F9's premiere saw the film's lead cast dressed to their nines as they walked the red carpet. Check out photos from the star-studded event.

Fast & Furious' lead cast walked down the red carpet for F9 premiere on Friday, June 18. The star-studded red carpet event was attended by Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Anna Sawai among others. Considering everything was brought to halt by the pandemic, the red carpet premiere of F9 turned out to be one of the biggest ones in recent times and saw the celebrities stepping out looking their best.

Apart from F9's main cast, one special person to attend the premiere was late actor Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker. Paul who was a lead star of the franchise for years has been dearly missed and his daughter's presence certainly meant a lot for F9's cast as well as fans. Meadow has been known to be extremely close to Vin Diesel and his family after her father's passing.

Before heading to the premiere, Diesel also shared a throwback picture with Walker on his Instagram and wrote, "On my way to the premiere... you will be there in spirit."

As for the red carpet looks, Charlize Theron and Jordana Brewster made heads turn with their gorgeous avatars. While Theron chose a black leather skirt with a red furry coat, Brewster dazzled in a pink Versace gown.

Check out F9 premiere pictures below:

F9 is being considered to be one of the biggest releases post the pandemic and US theatres are expecting audiences to return to theatres with the major release. The film is ninth installment of the Fast & Furious films and it has been announced that the franchise is set to end after two more films.

ALSO READ: Cardi B talks about her 'powerful' character in F9: She’s just that b***h

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×