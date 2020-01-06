PHOTOS: Piryanka Chopra Jonas opts for a glamorous change to a black outfit as she steps out with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were snapped together as they stepped out in the city at night. Check out the photos right here.

The day started off on a high as the Golden Globes Awards 2020 became the talk of the entertainment world. All the whos who of Hollywood were in attendance and someone who sure made a splash at the event was the duo of Jonas and Nick Jonas as they pulled off some of the adorable photos for the paparazzi. While her pink Cristina Ottaviano gown from the morning had all of our attention, her outfit for the evening is equally stunning.

For her late-night outing in the city along with husband Nick Jonas, she put together a super glamorous look with that shiny transparent outfit of hers and not to forget, her hair and the red pout. She stepped out holding hands with Nick, however, Nick wore the same outfit from the awards ceremony, and this time around, they twinned in black. PeeCee and Nick both were all smiles while the paps clicked their photos.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' photos here:

(ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas's pink Cristina Ottaviano gown at the Golden Globes Awards 2020 is an absolute WINNER)

PeeCee also attended the Pre-Golden Globes Party and for the party, she put together a super pretty Elie Saab number. On the work front, PeeCee was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, while she has also been gearing up for another film, and the actress was recently in Mumbai for the same.

Credits :Getty Images

Read More