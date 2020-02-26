PHOTOS: Pregnant Sophie Turner covers her baby bump in a blue hoodie during a breakfast run with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas step out for a breakfast date in California. The couple is expecting their first baby together.

It has been a few weeks since news broke out that Sophie Turner is pregnant. The Game of Thrones is expecting her little one with Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas. The news of the actress's pregnancy comes a little less than a year since their wedding. While we cannot wait to see the Queen of Winterfell and her king cradle a little prince or a princess, paparazzi have caught the power couple out and about in the US earlier this week.

Papz captured Sophie and Joe making a quick breakfast run Studio City, California, on February 25. While we were hoping we would catch a glimpse of her protruding belly, the GoT alum donned a loose blue hoodie and covered herself. Sophie opted for a sky blue "She Doesn’t Even Go Here" zip-up. Meanwhile, Joe looked in a colourful mood. The singer stepped out sporting a tie-dye hoodie with a pair of shorts. The soon-to-be parents were seen taking a stroll with their dogs.

Their morning rendezvous comes after a New Idea reports suggested Sophie was "nervous" about her pregnancy. The outlet's source claimed she has been "nervous" about how she will manage between work and the baby. The insider added that Joe is trying everything in his will to keep Sophie at ease.

Meanwhile, the Jonas family rang in Sophie's 24th birthday. From Nick Jonas to Jonas, the Jonas Brothers and their wives took to social media to wish Sophie. Joe took to Instagram to pen a special wish for his wife. Read all about it here: Joe Jonas wishes the love of his life Sophie Turner on her birthday; Says 'life is better with you'

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Read More