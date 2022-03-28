PHOTOS: Pregnant Sophie Turner makes a glowing appearance with Joe Jonas at 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are currently expecting their second child together and the parents-to-be stepped out for a glamorous date night over the Oscars weekend as they walked the red carpet in a stunning look for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Sophie flaunted her baby bump in a stunning red gown as she posed along with her husband Joe.

It was confirmed earlier this month that the couple is expecting their second baby after welcoming daughter Willa in 2020. Pregnant Sophie was seen glowing as she walked the red carpet at the Oscars 2022 after-party in a red gown with long sleeves. Joe also looked equally amazing during the red carpet appearance as he wore a black suit with a low neckline and white details.

Check out Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's photos here:

While Sophie and Joe's pregnancy was confirmed recently, the Oscars after-party wasn't the couple's first red carpet appearance since her second pregnancy. Previously, the duo also attended the Paris Fashion Week on March 7 where the Game Of Thrones star made sure to keep her baby bump hidden.

Joe and Sophie's stunning appearance at the 2022 Oscars After Party comes after two years. Previously, the couple had attended the bash in 2019. Other celebrity appearances at the Vanity Fair Oscars party also included the likes of Mindy Kaling, Catherine O'Hara, Jeff Goldblum among others.

As for Oscars 2022, recently Sophie's sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra co-hosted an event that celebrated South Asian excellence in Hollywood which was attended by the likes of Riz Ahmed, Aziz Ansari, Lilly Singh among others.

