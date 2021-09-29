PHOTOS: Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William & Kate walk the red carpet at No Time To Die world premiere

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of Cambridge, and the Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at the world premiere of James Bond: No Time To Die's red carpet event. The royal family members interacted with the stars of the movie, including Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, and Lashana Lynch.

For the unversed, cast members who have already arrived include Dame Judi Dench, who played M in Bond movie for 17 years, Ana De Armas, Daniel Craig, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, and Rami Malek. The royal quartet looked absolutely stunning as they arrived at the red carpet event. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton glittered in a gold gown, and Princes Charles and William sported black tuxes. Camilla Parker-Bowles arrived in a blue gown alongside her husband Charles, and William and Kate. The royal family also interacted with Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was one of the screenwriters for the fifth and final James Bond movie, along with the brother-sister duo Billie Eilish and Finneas who composed and performed the James Bond: No Time To Die title track.

As for Daniel Craig, No Time To Die shall be the actor's last movie as the iconic and mighty James Bond. He arrived at the red carpet event clad in a red suit, and greeted his fans and fellow cast members while holding an umbrella! James Bond: No Time To Die is scheduled to release in India on September 30.

Here are some of the pictures of the Royal family members from the red carpet event:

