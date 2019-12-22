PHOTOS: Prince George turns chef this Christmas; Prince William, Kate Middleton's son helps in making puddings

Prince George picks up the spatula to participate in making puddings for a special cause. The Buckingham Palace shared a few pictures of the little royal at work.

Prince to chef George! With Christmas approaching, the British royal family dives down into various initiatives. This time around, they had Prince George joining them. The royal family shared pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest son joining Queen Elizabeth, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Charles for a special initiative called "Together at Christmas". The royal family revealed that the initiative is designed to provide some extra support to the armed forces and communities. As part of the initiative, George joined a few of the royal family members in preparing special Christmas puddings.

In the pictures shared by the Palace on social media, George is seen engrossed in mixing the pudding mix while the Queen, William and Charles adorably watch the 6-year-old in action. The mixing took place in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace. Sharing the photos, the Palace revealed, "Four generations of The Royal Family have come together to support The Royal British Legion's 'Together at Christmas' initiative. The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George, joined forces to prepare special Royal British Legion Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace this week."

"The Queen is Patron of The Royal British Legion and the puddings will become the centerpieces of next year's "Together at Christmas" get-togethers, hosted by the charity. The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses were joined by The Royal British Legion’s care home chef Alex Cavaliere and four veterans - Colin Hughes, Liam Young, Lisa Evans and Barbara Hurman," the Palace added.

