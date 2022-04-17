PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put on a loved up display at Invictus Games opening ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on April 16. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to the stage to give a powerful speech in which the royal couple also complemented one another for their work. Meghan reportedly introduced Prince Harry as her "incredible husband" and the founder of the event.

The couple held hands during the opening ceremony and also shared a kiss on stage. In a video of her speech, which was posted on Twitter by journalist Omid Scobie, Meghan expressed being grateful to the people of the Netherlands, where the Games are currently being held as she said, "welcoming us and for hosting the Invictus Games."

Check out photos from the event here:

She also made a special mention of the Ukrainian team and added, "For each team, my husband and I both recognize it's been a lot to get here both physically and emotionally. Not least of which for the Ukraine team, who we are all standing with."

In her introduction of Prince Harry, Markle also sweetly called him the father of "our two little ones." The couple welcomed their second baby, daughter Lilibet last year. The duo also have a son, Archie Harrison. Markle looked elegant at the opening ceremony as she wore a white off-the-shoulder top paired with navy high-waisted trousers and black heels. As for Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex wore a stunning grey suit with a white shirt for the big event as the duo walked the yellow carpet.

