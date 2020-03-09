PHOTOS: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle join Prince William & Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Day 2020 service

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted accompanying the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton at the annual Commonwealth service 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle took the internet by storm sometime back when they announced their decision of calling it quits with the royal family. Well, unexpectedly, this decision of theirs was accepted by Queen Elizabeth too. Right now, the two of them are busy completing the last few formalities before calling off their royal engagements. A few days back, the royal couple was seen attending Endeavour Fund Awards which were held in London.

Prince William and Meghan have been spotted by the paparazzi and onlookers some time back again at the annual Commonwealth Day 2020 service held in London. They are also joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. Meghan Markle is seen wearing an all-green outfit teamed up with a royal fascinator hat. Kate Middleton, on the other hand, also looks stunning in an-red dress teamed up with a matching hat. Meanwhile, both the Dukes looked regal in royal suits.

Check out the pictures below:

Credits :Getty Images

Read More