PHOTOS: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle look ecstatic as they begin final round of royal engagements in London

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked nothing short of a fairytale couple as they were spotted in the UK for the first time since their announcement to split from the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London.

"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," the statement by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle read, a few months ago, which shocked the Royal Family to its very core. It was a controversial and monumental decision made by the couple, which was ultimately accepted by Queen Elizabeth. After spending some quality time in Canada with their baby boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, it's back to work for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they kickstarted their final round of engagements in the UK.

The royal couple attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London and looked nothing short of a fairytale couple. Their genuine smiles felt refreshed as they didn't let the rain 'rain' on their parade! Harry was the perfect gentleman as he held out the umbrella for the Duchess during the London showers. Meghan looked absolutely breathtaking in a fitted teal dress by Victoria Beckham which was paired with navy pumps, a metallic navy clutch, diamond hoop earrings and a single string gold bracelet while her hair was styled in her signature low ponytail with a center parting. Meghan let the dress do the talking as she opted for minimalism when it came to her makeup with subtle maroon lips. On the other hand, Harry looked handsome in a navy suit which was paired with a white shirt, blue tie and black dress shoes.

Check out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's photos from the annual Endeavour Fund Awards below:

The break has definitely worked wonders for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! Wouldn't you agree?!

Meanwhile, taking to their Instagram page, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a post about the award ceremony. Revealing a part of Harry's speech during the awards, the post read as "These annual awards bring together The Duke and The Duchess alongside wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans as well as their families, friends and supporters of the military community. The Duke, who founded the @EndeavourFund, spoke on the night: The Endeavour Fund came from seeing the gaping hole that can be left after taking off that uniform. The power that sport and adventurous challenge plays in recovery, yes; but most of all - the chance to be part of a team again while attempting to achieve unthinkable challenges - as if being shot or blown up wasn’t enough, you guys continue to impress, inspire and challenge what it means to have a life-changing injury."

