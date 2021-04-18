PHOTOS: Prince Philip laid to rest in Royal Vault as Queen, Prince William & Prince Harry come together

After passing away on 9 April, 2021, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest in a somber funeral that took place at Windsor Castle on 17 April.

Keeping Covid 19 protocols in place, only 30 members of the royal family were in attendance for the funeral which took place at St George's Chapel. The family members were seated apart from each other as Queen Elizabeth sat alone.

The pallbearers carried the coffin and placed it on a modified Land Rover which was designed by Prince Philip himself. Immediate senior members of the family followed the hearse which included Prince Charles and his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Followed by them were Prince William and Prince Harry with their cousin Prince Philip in between them followed by rest of the family. Queen Elizabeth arrived at the chapel in her car as well as Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie and other members. The funeral mass was short. Prince Philip was laid to rest in the Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel.

The funeral was also a reunion for Prince Harry with his family members. The Duke of Sussex was seen chatting with older brother Prince William and Kate Middleton as the trio walked back after the mass. Not just the royal family, but across the UK citizens mourned the demise of Prince Philip who was the longest serving consort to the monarch.

Take a look at a few photos from Prince Philip's funeral below:

