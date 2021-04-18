  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Prince Philip laid to rest in Royal Vault as Queen, Prince William & Prince Harry come together

After passing away on 9 April, 2021, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest in a somber funeral that took place at Windsor Castle on 17 April.
2954 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Prince Philip laid to rest in Royal Vault as Queen, Prince William & Prince Harry come together
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After passing away on 9 April, 2021, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest in a somber funeral that took place at Windsor Castle on 17 April. Keeping Covid 19 protocols in place, only 30 members of the royal family were in attendance for the funeral which took place at St George's Chapel. The family members were seated apart from each other as Queen Elizabeth sat alone.

The pallbearers carried the coffin and placed it on a modified Land Rover which was designed by Prince Philip himself. Immediate senior members of the family followed the hearse which included Prince Charles and his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Followed by them were Prince William and Prince Harry with their cousin Prince Philip in between them followed by rest of the family.  Queen Elizabeth arrived at the chapel in her car as well as Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie and other members. The funeral mass was short. Prince Philip was laid to rest in the Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel.

The funeral was also a reunion for Prince Harry with his family members. The Duke of Sussex was seen chatting with older brother Prince William and Kate Middleton as the trio walked back after the mass. Not just the royal family, but across the UK citizens mourned the demise of Prince Philip who was the longest serving consort to the monarch. 

Take a look at a few photos from Prince Philip's funeral below: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ: Prince Philip Funeral: Prince Harry reunites with Prince William, Kate Middleton to bid adieu to his granddad

Credits :PinkvillaGetty Images

You may like these
Queen Elizabeth returns to royal duties days after Prince Philip's demise, attends first royal engagement
Prince Philip Funeral: Prince Harry reunites with Prince William, Kate Middleton to bid adieu to his granddad
Queen Elizabeth makes her first solo statement since Prince Philip’s death ahead of his funeral
Prince Philip's funeral to have only 30 attendees; Royal family releases guest list
Prince William & Prince Harry NOT walking or sitting together at Prince Philip funeral processional amid rift
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip's THIS photo surrounded by their 7 great grandchildren is all things precious
close